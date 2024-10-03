Hilltop Garden Centre, in Clacton Road, Weeley, will be opening its wreath-adorned doors to its Christmas market full of tinsel, baubles, mulled wine and festivities galore this month.

The launch night, in which visitors can soak up the merry, family-friendly atmosphere, get a photo with a reindeer, and feast on festive home-baked food, will take place on October 25 from 5pm to 8pm.

Crafts - you can learn how to make wreaths at the garden centre (Image: Hilltop Garden Centre)

Steve Coe, Hilltop’s Garden Centre Manager, said: “We’re really excited about making this Christmas extra special, that’s why we’re marking the occasion with this festive event.

"The evening will be family-friendly with cookie decorating, the opportunity for children to send a letter to Santa, and complimentary nibbles all round.

“Our elves are busy building a centrepiece display for the whole family to enjoy. As a family-run garden centre we understand the importance of spending quality time together and we hope that our launch evening and following Christmas events will give local families the opportunity to do just that.”

Photo - picture opportunities with a reindeer are also available (Image: Hilltop Garden Centre)

A fully decorated Christmas grotto will be open on the night with a visiting animatronic reindeer flying in with Santa’s sleigh for photo opportunities - paving the way for Santa’s arrival in December.

The garden centre has a full calendar of Christmas events planned, including a wreath-making workshop on Saturday 23rd November.

In December, children will have the opportunity to meet Santa himself every Saturday until Christmas, watch balloon modelling, and get their faces painted for free.

To find out more, visit https://hilltopgardencentreessex.co.uk.