ESSEX Police recorded a car going almost 30mph over the speed limit during speed check patrols in the Tendring District.
Speed checks in Wivenhoe Road, Alresford, saw several vehicles caught exceeding the limit of 30mph on September 29.
The highest speed recorded saw one vehicle flying past at 59mph, which is 29mph over the limit.
Officers conducted speed checks the day before in Aingers Green, where 41 different vehicles were captured exceeding the 30mph limit.
The top speed recorded down the road was 49mph, which is 19mph over the limit.
