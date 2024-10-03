Clacton Pier will host a special event which includes a North Pole experience and Santa’s enchanted grotto to get families in the mood for a fantastic festive season.

Father Christmas and his little helpers will arrive on November 23 and the winter wonderland experience continues on selected dates right through until Christmas Eve.

Manager Harry Peek said the team is looking forward to welcoming all ages to the attraction for festive fun, activities and colourful decorations.

Christmas - The attraction will host a special winter wonderland experience starting in November (Image: Clacton Pier)

He said: “We love Christmas at the pier and we want to make it a very special experience where everyone can make cherished family memories.

“The grotto provides the centre-piece of the event along with animatronic characters such as singing reindeer in their stables, Frosty the Snowman and elves. "

The Jurassic Pier attraction will host Santa’s Magical Sleigh Ride: 4D with a sleigh journey for all ages, and the big wheel will offer stunning views over the town and coastline.

Family - The event will bring the family together ahead of the holidays (Image: Clacton Pier)

Bookings for the event can be made online, with special deals on offer.

For more information and to book tickets visit clactonpier.co.uk.