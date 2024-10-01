Mark Wood, who recently took over the Manor Cafe, on the Manor Trading Estate, has sent an open invite to “anyone who is struggling” to visit the business at the end of every day to collect leftover produce.

The free food, which will be available from 2.30pm Monday to Saturday, will come from whatever meals have not been sold that day, including baked potatoes, bolognese, sandwiches and chilli con carne.

Co-owner Mark, with front-of-house staff member, Kyra (Image: Mark Wood)

Mark was motivated to launch the initiative after seeing the amount of waste generated by the hospitality industry.

He said: “We’ve recently taken over the Manor Café and I really hate seeing food go to waste.

“I spoke to a few charity organisations and thought that rather than throw all of the food away it would be much better to give it to a struggling family or someone who lives on the streets.

“Our main initiative is just to help society. I hate seeing homelessness, it aggravates me a lot.”

The Manor Cafe has recently been taken over by new owners (Image: Mark Wood)

All the food will be available free of charge as well as being within all use-by dates.

Though the Manor Cafe will primarily be offering leftover items to those who are interested in the service, Mr Wood made it clear that staff will endeavour not to turn people away.

He said that even if all the day’s food is gone, there will still be provisions for those in need.

You see so much waste - Mark Wood, the Manor Cafe (Image: Mark Wood)

After spending his career working in the hospitality industry, he said he has seen huge amounts of food thrown out despite still being safe to eat, urging other cafes and restaurants to join him in the scheme.

“People should be doing the same sort of things as us and promoting it clearly” he added.

“You see so much waste everywhere at the end of the night, and why not put it to good use?”

Mr Wood and his business partner, Chris Cooper, only recently took over the Manor Cafe and have been working to update both their menu and premises.

They say that whilst they are currently dependent on those who use the trading estate, they are looking to bring in a wider range of customers.