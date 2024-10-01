The ratings are based on the latest inspections by hygiene teams and correct as of September 30.

Each is judged on three categories - ‘food hygiene and safety’, ‘structural compliance’ and ‘confidence in management’.

Each section is awarded a mark from ‘very good’ to ‘very bad’ and for ‘confidence in management’ from ‘high’ to ‘no confidence’.

The Lion of Bengal, in The Street, Ardleigh, was given four stars.

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory

The White Coffee House Japanese at Kingsway House, Dovercourt, was rated three stars.

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory

The Strangers Home at Bradfield was given four stars.

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory

Howe & Co Fish and Chips at CO16 received a rating of four stars.

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory