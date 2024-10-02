It comes as allowance cuts will see millions lose their winter fuel payments this year.

Charities have raised concerns about the upcoming changes to the winter fuel payment eligibility, which may leave millions of elderly people in dangerously cold homes.

The Department for Work and Pensions figures show 42,221 pensioners in Tendring received help in 2023-24 – up from 41,440 the year before.

Across Great Britain, 11.6 million elderly people in 8.5 million households were paid between £250 and £600 last winter. This was an increase from 11.4 million in 2022-23.

The Government has revised the criteria for winter fuel payments, meaning those not receiving pension credit or certain other means-tested benefits will no longer be eligible for the allowance.

Separate Department for Work and Pensions figures reveal around 74,400 pension credit claims were submitted in the eight weeks since July 29, when Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the change.

In Tendring, 4,828 pensioners were in receipt of pension credit in February and will still qualify for the payment, based on the most recent data.