Tendring Council was awarded almost £317,700 from the Essex police, fire and crime commissioner in December 2022 to help fund new town centre cameras, CCTV upgrades and an improved control centre.

After the Independent and Labour administration took over the council in May 2023, they announced the system would be fully operational by early October that year.

But in November, the administration revealed the council had missed the deadline due to complexities included planning permissions and highway consents.

The council was required to secure an extension to the Safer Streets funding period until March 2025.

Now it has been revealed many of the consents needed have still not been obtained.

Paul Honeywood, chairman of the resources and services overview and scrutiny committee, has called on town hall bosses to "get their act together" and get the cameras installed as soon as possible.

The Conservative councillor said: “I have expressed my concerns about this issue on many occasions but there has been little sign of urgency in the responses.

“We were told the system would be fully operational in October 2023. They really need to get their act together to ensure they stay on time and in budget.

“Projects like this are a great opportunity to make people feel safer and help the police to reduce crime and bring wrongdoers to justice.

“Not only do taxpayers have a right to see this project delivered on time, but having to go back and ask for extensions on grant funding twice would do little for the council's reputation.”

If a new deadline of March 31, 2025, is not met, the council will have to request another extension from the office of the police, fire and crime commissioner.

Cabinet member for partnerships Gina Placey said the project to replace CCTV cameras in Clacton was an important one.

She said: “This project has been delayed – something we have been open and transparent about – and, while this is not how we would have liked the initiative to have progressed, it is important that it is done correctly, to help improve community safety.

“That is why the project was made a priority action for the 2024/25 year, and our officers and partners continue to work hard to overcome the obstacles presented.

"We anticipate works beginning on various sites in January, and are intending to complete work by the end of the financial year, while recognising there may be further issues at a small minority of sites which may impact these.

“We are grateful to the office of the police, fire and crime commissioner for their close working and support in extending the deadline for expenditure of the grant. It is only by working with such partners that we can positively impact the quality of life of our residents.”