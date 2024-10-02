The project is partly targeted at people who do not have access to traditional gyms or fitness facilities.

Ward councillors Ann and Pierre Oxley believe an outdoor gym could offer significant benefits to the community, but they want to hear from the people who would use it.

Mr Oxley said: "An outdoor gym would provide accessible, free fitness opportunities for people of all ages and fitness levels.

"With equipment typically found in parks and public spaces, it would be designed to encourage individuals and families to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives.

"This could be particularly valuable for those who may not have access to traditional gyms or fitness facilities due to financial or logistical barriers.

"One of the primary benefits of an outdoor gym is its ability to improve physical health."

Outdoor exercise has been shown to boost mental wellbeing by reducing stress and anxiety, as well as improving mood and can become social hubs.

Mr Oxley said: "This sense of community can be particularly beneficial in small towns like Walton, where fostering a connected and supportive environment is key to residents' overall quality of life.

"For children, families, and seniors alike, an outdoor gym would offer a welcoming space to engage in healthy activities.

"Encouraging active lifestyles from an early age is vital in combating sedentary habits and ensuring long-term health benefits.

"Many people are unable to afford gym memberships or regular fitness classes. By providing free-to-use equipment, the outdoor gym would make fitness accessible to everyone, regardless of income level."

Both councillors believe the proposal for an outdoor gym fits in with Walton's ongoing drive to improve public spaces and encourage healthy living.

However, they want to be sure this initiative is something the community supports and would benefit from.

They are urging residents to share their views, whether in favour or against, with suggestions for alternative ways to enhance local health and fitness facilities.

Feedback can be submitted directly to Ann and Pierre Oxley.