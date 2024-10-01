The collision, involving a motorbike and a bicycle, happened in Jaywick Lane, Clacton, between 5.10pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 25.

Two people were rushed to hospital.

A police spokesman said: "This collision has caused serious injuries to the cyclist and motorbike rider, which is going to affect them long-term.

"It’s a busy area around that time of day and investigating officers really hope someone can help."

Bernard Goldman, councillor for the Bluehouse ward, said he wants to introduce more traffic calming measures down the 40mph and 30mph road.

He said: "I wish both of the people involved well and hopefully they will both recover from the incident.

"We have a long standing problem in Jaywick Lane with vehicles speeding and not just with motorbikes but also cars."

Mr Goldman has spoken to Essex County Council to try and get some traffic safety measures in place down the road.

He said: "This will hopefully make them realise that the more housing we get the more traffic we will get - and it does cause a problem.

"I believe it is 40mph down where the accident happened but the rest of lane is 30mph, however because it is a long stretch of road, some people just put their foot down and speed all the way down.

"Drivers just need to be aware of their speed and slow down more, especially because there are lot more cars, vehicles and pedestrians in Jaywick.

"This is a huge concern of mine and it needs to be addressed."

There is no suggestion speed was a factor o

A police probe has been launched into the incident and any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is urged to contact police.

The spokesman added: "You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week..

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

"Please cite incident 0812 of 25 September."