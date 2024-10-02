Jack Bryan, 34, carried out a prolonged campaign of violent and controlling behaviour towards Ayeesha Day for nearly a year before she reported him to police in November last year.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard on Monday how Bryan, who had been in a relationship with Miss Day for 11 years, stormed home after having a row with his girlfriend at a party in December 2022.

Spared - Jack Bryan was not given a prison term because of low prison capacity, a judge said (Image: Pexels)

The following morning, Miss Day discovered Bryan had ripped up her passport and ruined her clothes by spraying liquid foundation in her wardrobe and chest of drawers.

Separate incidents involved Bryan pinning Miss Day on the floor and putting his hands round her neck, and assaulting her in front of the couple’s young daughter.

Jack Coyne, prosecuting, told the court of an argument which started over a box of stale cookies in November last year.

Miss Day went upstairs to her bedroom and was later joined by her daughter before Bryan came in started the argument again.

Mr Coyne said: “She began to get angry and confronted the defendant about his use of cocaine.

“The defendant grabbed the complainant by the throat and was pulling her by her hair with his other hand whilst saying, ‘Keep saying that in front our daughter and watch what happens’.”

Bryan then called the police and claimed he was being assaulted, but he was arrested and later told officers in an interview that he denied the allegations and could not remember the incidents he was accused of.

Bryan, of Frinton Road, Kirby Cross, admitted three counts of assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage, and one count of actual bodily harm when he appeared before magistrates.

Steven Levy, mitigating, said Bryan had been under extreme pressure with debt after he started a plumbing business shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recorder Edward Renvoize sentenced Bryan to 20 months in prison suspended for two years, 300 hours of unpaid work, and 15 days of rehabilitation requirements.

He also gave Bryan a ten-year restraining order.

He said: “I have read the references submitted on your behalf.

“It is concerning you are able to maintain this positive character outside the family home, yet when you return to the family home, you become little more than a monster.”