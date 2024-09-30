A man had to be airlifted to hospital after he was injured on a yacht off Frinton on Sunday.
Emergency services attended the scene after receiving reports of a vessel in difficulty at around 8.30am.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that an ambulance, three hazardous area response team vehicles and two paramedic cars were sent to the coast to assist.
He said: “Working with colleagues from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency our crews helped the patient be winched aboard a search and rescue helicopter.
“The man was later transported by road ambulance to Colchester General Hospital.
The ambulance team was joined by an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and Clacton and Harwich lifeboats.
Coastguard rescue teams from Clacton, Walton and Holbrook also attended the rescue mission.
An HM Coastguard spokesman said: “A casualty was removed from the vessel by a winch paramedic and taken to hospital by air for onward medical treatment. The vessel was towed to Shotley by lifeboat where it was secured by coastguards.”
