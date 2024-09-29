The collision, involving a motorbike and a bicycle, happened in Jaywick Lane, Clacton, between 5.10pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday September 25.

A police spokesman said: "This collision has caused serious injuries to the cyclist and motorbike rider, which is going to affect them long-term.

"It’s a busy area around that time of day and investigating officers really hope someone can help."

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is urged to contact police.

"Please cite incident 0812 of 25 September."