The incident took place on Thursday, August 1 in Anchor Road at 4.40pm when a 30-year-old cyclist was hit by a driver travelling in a black car.

The individual in the vehicle did not stop at the scene and the cyclist suffered a serious injury to his arm.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Jackson said police need footage or eyewitness accounts of the incidents from members of the public so the police can move their probe forward.

He said: “I know this incident is a few weeks ago now, but I urge anyone who was in the area to get in touch if they saw anything or have any information.

“We have carried out extensive enquiries since this collision occurred and are asking the public to help.

“This collision has caused a serious injury to the cyclist, which is going to affect him long-term.

“It’s a busy area around that time of day, so I really hope someone can help us identify the vehicle involved.”

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident should contact the police by dialling 101 or visiting the Essex Police website on www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

The incident number is 1488087 of 1 August.