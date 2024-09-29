Retired PC Eric Birkin turned 100 on 19 September and celebrated last weekend.

Chief Superintendent Claire Talbot and Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, from his Essex Police family, also attended to present Eric with a special award from the force to mark his centenary.

Eric joined the then Essex County Constabulary 70 years ago on 23 September 1954, four days after his 30th birthday. This followed a seven-year spell in the Army – serving in the Essex and Suffolk Regiments – and five years as a storeman.

Eric was transferred to the Essex and Southend-on-Sea Joint Constabulary on 1 April 1969, which became Essex Police five years later. He retired in September 1983, aged 59.

Claire says it was ‘an absolute privilege’ to join Eric, his family and friends to celebrate.

“Eric still has extremely fond memories of his time in policing but when I asked him the funniest memory he recalls from his career, he said there were too many to mention.

“Eric is an inspiration to us all and his grandson Geoff has followed in his policing footsteps because of his love and passion for policing.”

Eric spent most of his 29-year policing career stationed in Billericay and Wickford, becoming well-known throughout the area.

Eric remembers how he and his fellow officers loved to go out on foot patrol and speak with members of the public, before returning to the station at the end of a shift for tea and cakes.

On retirement he was the custody officer at Billericay Police Station, coming into contact with many of the district’s criminals.

His wife Jo says her favourite story is the day Eric came back from the fish and chip shop with some food for himself and a detainee. Unfortunately, the woman then bit Eric’s leg which resulted in him having to restrain her.

Rob enjoyed listening to Eric’s recollections. He says: “It was amazing to hear Eric speak of his time walking the beat and as a jailer at Billericay, even fetching fish and chip suppers for detainees.

“His experiences certainly highlight the contrasts and many differences between policing 40 to 70 years ago and now.”

Eric’s grandson, Geoff Waddoups, followed in his grandfather’s footsteps and began his policing career with Essex Police before transferring to the Metropolitan Police.