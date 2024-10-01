The annual event, held at the Princes Theatre in Clacton, was organised by Tendring Council and the Jobcentre and is part of the Tendring4Growth business fortnight.

The fair saw nearly 1,000 job-seekers and more than 50 exhibitors attend, offering insights into different industries and the skills needed to succeed in them.

Interactive activities allowed participants to 'try before they apply', giving hands-on experience in CPR and 'virtually' scaling the heights of an offshore wind farm.

Council cabinet regeneration boss Ivan Henderson said: "It was fantastic to see so many residents interested in exploring new career paths and developing their skills.

"The interactive nature of the fair brought these opportunities to life, helping people to discover their potential.

"We hope that everyone who attended feels motivated to pursue these life-changing opportunities."

The fair is part of the council’s commitment to support employment in the area and skills development.

The Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight continues this week with a series of free events for business owners, aimed at women in business, those in the arts and culture sector, and high street businesses.

For more information and to book a free ticket, visit eventbrite.co.uk/cc/tendring4growth-business-fortnight-679829.