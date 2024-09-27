GREATER Anglia services are suffering from delays after a person was hit by a train.
Due to a person hit by a train between Witham and Ipswich some lines are blocked.
Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Routes affected are as follows:
- Liverpool Street - Norwich
- Liverpool Street - Clacton-on-Sea
- Liverpool Street - Colchester Town
- Liverpool Street - Harwich Town
A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "We're sad to report that trains are unable to run between Witham and Norwich because of a person hit by a train.
"All lines will be blocked while emergency services attend the scene.
"We are in the process of organising alternative road transport to help you complete your journey.
"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.
"Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains.
"Check your next train and alternative options using our new live map.
"Specific train service alterations are available on our JourneyCheck."
