Frinton Library, in Old Road, is now lending out family litter-picking kits which have been supplied by the local litter-picking group, the Frinton Frombles.

The kit consists of sticks, hoops, bags and gloves and includes equipment and jackets designed for younger Frombles to take part.

Kits - children modelling the brand new litter-picking kits (Image: Essex Libraries)

There is a new display area with facts and figures about littering, alongside a selection of books on the topic created by the library.

Younger Frombles can also take away activity sheets and information packs.

Frinton Frombles founder Emily Lagadec said she is hoping to get more people involved in litter picking.

She said: “We are hoping that this will open the idea of litter picking up to a wider audience and will encourage more people to get involved.

"Not everyone can attend our group litter picks and some people may prefer to do it in their own time, so this is an opportunity for anyone who fancies having a go, to try it out for free.

“We are also keen to educate people as early as possible about the about the detrimental effect of littering on the environment.

"With plenty of younger people attending the library we are hoping we can capture their imagination and hopefully encourage them to spread the word amongst their friends.”

Lucy Mann, customer service assistant at Frinton Library, said: “The litter picking kits are free to borrow during the opening hours of the library.

"There is a drop-off point outside the library for kits to be returned and signed back in, if the library is closed.

"If successful, the scheme may be expanded, and could be rolled out to other hubs in and around Frinton.”

You can find out more about the Frinton Frombles on Facebook @FrintonFrombles and for more information about Frinton Library, head to their website at https://libraries.essex.gov.uk/digital-content/our-library-locations-and-opening-times/frinton-library.