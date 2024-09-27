Police officers were called to a collision at the junction of Maldon Road and Roundbush Road, near Layer, at 1.20pm on September 26.

Two cars were reportedly involved in a collision and, despite the best efforts of those at the scene, a 30-year-old man sadly died at the scene.

The man’s family are being supported by specialist officers and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Jackie Maclean, councillor for Marks Tey and Layer, is upset to hear about the tragedy.

She said: "It is tragic and my thoughts are with the family as this should not be happening.

"I hate to hear of any accident happening anywhere in Colchester and anything we can do to calm down traffic needs to be done.

"It is infringing on people's lives and we need to make roads safer."

Jackie continues: "We have congestion all round the whole of Colchester and nobody can travel smoothly - there are queues everywhere.

"It is tragic and we should not have to deal with all this traffic because these accidents are happening due to the traffic, the congestion and the weather.

"It is a great shame because there have been many accidents due to this A12 diversion so we need it to crack on and get going to stop all this congestion."

Essex Police are now appealing for any dashcam footage from the area at the time of the collision or any information that will help with the investigation.

Please contact the police quoting incident number 540 of Thursday, September 26.

You can submit a report on the Essex Police website or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about website reporting services.

Alternatively you can call them on 101.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.