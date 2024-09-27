Essex Police officers want to speak to David Borkwood, who is described as a white man of a medium build with grey hair and is 6ft tall.

He also goes by the name of David Chuter.

The 60-year-old has connections across Clacton, as well as Southend and Basildon.

In an appeal, an Essex Police spokesman said: "We are appealing to anyone who knows of Borkwood’s whereabouts to contact us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

"It can be found at the bottom right of our homepage at www.essex.police.uk.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101. Please cite incident 42BZ/3552/21."