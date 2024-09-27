Thirteen Waverley cruises to or from Southend Pier were scheduled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a large chunk sold out as the famous steamer was due to return to the pier.

However, these trips have now been cancelled as repair works are underway on the world's last sea-going paddle steamer.

A spokesman for Southend Pier and Railway said: "Unfortunately due to technical issues, Friday, Saturday and Sunday's trips from Southend Pier have been cancelled.

"Waverley Excursions will be contacting ticket holders directly."

After leaving Portsmouth last night to head to the Thames, a mechanical defect was discovered on one of the Waverley's paddles. Due to this, Waverley returned to Portsmouth where repair works are now ongoing and will take an estimated three days to complete.

All sailings are therefore cancelled until Monday.

A spokesman for Waverley Excursions said: "We are working as quickly as possible so that Waverley can sail on Monday, September 30 as advertised.

"We do sincerely apologise for having to cancel sailings to undertake this work and for the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause our passengers. Those with pre-booked tickets will be contacted, tickets can be transferred or refunded."