Damilola Akinkugbe, who worked as an agency nurse at the former Yew Trees Hospital, in Kirby-le-Soken, was disciplined in October last year for concealing the physical abuse of a patient.

A hearing held by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) found Ms Akinkugbe provided inaccurate statements when the incident was investigated.

Instead of being suspended, Ms Akinkugbe was allowed to continue practising on the condition she was supervised.

Practice - Damilola Akinkugbe will return to practice under conditions in November (Image: Pexels)

Believing that ruling to be too lenient, the High Court then quashed that order and replaced it in May with a six-month suspension.

On Monday, the NMC concluded that Ms Akinkugbe will not be prevented from returning to practise and will be allowed to resume work in November.

The original suspension stemmed from Ms Akinkugbe failing to intervene when she witnessed the physical abuse of a patient.

Ms Akinkugbe was described as “dishonest in that you were seeking to conceal the abuse Patient A had suffered.”

Shona Love, acting on Ms Akinkugbe’s behalf at the NMC hearing, argued Ms Akinkugbe had learned from her mistakes and referred the panel to a reflective statement.

Part of the statement read: “I have learnt the importance of accurately documenting incident and information.

“I feel ashamed, embarrassed, and full of regrets.

“My actions also brought the profession into disrepute.”

However, the NMC panel ruled Ms Akinkugbe was still not fit to practice again until the end of her six-month suspension.

Part of their conclusion read: “The panel, however, considered that some of your reflections were generic and not directly related to the specific incident giving rise to the concern, and that there was further insight to be developed.”

Abuse - Damilola Akinkugbe did not intervene when she witnessed an incident of abuse and then gave false statements (Image: Google Street View)

It continued: “This panel determined that you remain liable to repeat matters of the kind found proved.

“The panel therefore decided that a finding of continuing impairment is necessary on the grounds of public protection.”

Ms Akinkugbe will be allowed to return to practice under set conditions, including being supervised by another registered nurse at all times.