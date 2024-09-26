The incident happened in Jaywick Lane, Clacton, at 5.17pm yesterday.

An East of England Ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 5.17pm yesterday with reports of a collision in Jaywick Lane, Clacton.

"We sent Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, two resources from East Anglian Air Ambulance, three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer vehicle.

"One man was taken to Kings College Hospital by air ambulance and a second person was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital."

Essex Police has been contacted for more information.