Rich Hall will perform his new show at Frinton Comedy Club on Sunday, November 3, from 8pm.

He is bringing his grouchy, deadpan-style comedy to the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue.

The multi-award-winning comedian is renowned for his expertly crafted tirades, quickfire banter with audiences and delightful musical sequences.

Frinton Comedy Club spokesman Emma Filby said: “Following on from the success of the club hosting ‘Milton Jones: Works In Progress’ tour back in June, we are over the moon to be welcoming Rich Hall as our special guest this autumn.

“Our popular club showcases some of the very best comedians on the circuit, and our special guest evenings provide an opportunity for the club to host celebrity comedians, offering top quality comedy to our rural and coastal community.”

Rich has been described as a "transatlantic messenger", lampooning each country he visits with his laser-guided observations.

He has appeared on the BBC's Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You and QI.

His comedy career began in the early 1980s when he started working as a writer and performer on The David Letterman Show and Fridays, which he won an Emmy Award for in 1981 for outstanding individual achievement.

Frinton Comedy Club has seen a great success since it launched in March this year.

Club events run four times a year in March, May, September and November, and always have a five-star line-up of talented comedians.

The next show will see Ash Firth, Adam Vincent and Markus Birdman performing on November 15.

Tickets for Rich Hall are £24.75 at frintoncomedyclub.co.uk or by emailing info@frintoncomedyclub.co.uk.