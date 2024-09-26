AN obstruction on the A12 near Colchester has partially blocked the road, with traffic queueing in the area.
There is an obstruction on the road between J22 (Witham North) and J23 (Kelvedon South).
There is congestion to J21 and there are reports southbound motorists are slowing down to look.
This was first reported at 6.55am on the AA traffic news website.
