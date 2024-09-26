ALL anti-clockwise lanes on the M25 between J28 and J27 are closed due to a serious crash causing severe delays for motorists as firefighters work to release two trapped people.
All of the anti-clockwise lanes of the M25 are now closed for the section between Junction 28, for the A12 near Brentwood, and Junction 27, for the M11 after a serious crash between two HGVs and a van happened earlier this morning.
Emergency services including Essex Police are on the scene as well as firefighters who are working to release two trapped people.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our crews were called to the M25, anti-clockwise between junction 28 and 27, at 5.52am.
"On arrival firefighters reported two HGVs and a van were involved in a road traffic collision. Firefighters are currently working to release two trapped casualties."
National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.
National Highways have advised the following Diversion Routes and have also asked road users to follow diversion symbols on road signs:
- From M25 Junction 28 exit slip roundabout take 1st exit onto A12 towards London.
- At A12 /A127/ A118 “Gallows Corner” Junction follow A12 towards London.
- Follow A12 through “Gants Hill” to Redbridge Interchange.
- At A12/A406 Redbridge Interchange take 3rd exit A406(N) towards M11.
- At M11 Junction 4 bear left onto slip road towards Cambridge and take exit at M11 Junction 6 onto slip and then bear left to re-join the M25
As a result there is queueing traffic back onto the A12.
