Kate Howland started Amelia Events in March last year, and in a short time has seen her business bloom.

People come to her with their visual ideas for their event, and Amelia Events “brings their visions to life” with bespoke décor.

Services include table centrepieces, chair sashes, wedding stationary, bouquets, sweets bars, event signage and much more.

Kate says it has “always been a dream” of hers to launch her own venue—and after a detour to collect a parcel down a quiet lane in the village of Tendring, she stumbled across the perfect place.

Wow - The Hall in Tendring is the perfect setting for weddings and events. (Image: Amelia Events) Kate said: “This place is an absolute hidden gem.

“After a million meetings with the owners, we are able to launch this beautiful house and its gorgeous grounds as an exclusive Amelia Events venue.

“I’m more excited than anything - it’s been an absolute whirlwind.

“I got engaged myself just three weeks ago, and I’m absolutely buzzing to get married here!"

The venue has a beautiful house and grounds to walk through, including a Japanese garden, woodlands and lakes.

Romantic - The house and grounds have many natural beauty spots for clients to enjoy. (Image: Amelia Events) Kate said: “It’s in walking distance of a church, just across the road, so everyone can also save on travel fees.

“In 2026, there will also be vineyards added and blooming in the grounds, and I love vineyards.

“I’m pretty sure this is my wedding venue.

“It makes my job even more exciting being engaged, because now I know how all the engaged people feel!”

Kate took the risk to start her own company after a decade of experience in the events industry.

Her mum does the florals, and her now-fiancé recently quit his job to work in the business full time.

Open - Kate is excited to welcome interested visitors to the venue this Sunday. (Image: Amelia Events) Kate said: “Everything is coming together for us to host an open day this Sunday, where anyone who is interested in hosting an event here can come and have a look.”

The open event is free entry, with free cocktails from Bar House, Stour Valley Catering offering food samples, and DJ David Baker providing music.

The Hall is in Long Lane, Tendring, and will be open from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, September 29.

For more information about Amelia Events, visit www.amelia-events.co.uk.