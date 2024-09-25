A MAN from Clacton has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine in Brightlingsea.
Tasim Baja, 26, of Clacton Road, is also charged with possession of cannabis and acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property in the form of £185.
Mr Baja was arrested by officers from Clacton Community Policing Team after they stopped a vehicle in Brightlingsea on September 23 2024.
He appeared before Chelmsford magistrates on September 25 2024 and is next due to appear on October 23 at the same court.
