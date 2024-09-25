Tasim Baja, 26, of Clacton Road, is also charged with possession of cannabis and acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property in the form of £185.

Mr Baja was arrested by officers from Clacton Community Policing Team after they stopped a vehicle in Brightlingsea on September 23 2024.

He appeared before Chelmsford magistrates on September 25 2024 and is next due to appear on October 23 at the same court.

