Multi Schools Council director Kierran Pearce started the Multi School council (MSC) in 2012 to help break down perceptions for children special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The council means children from mainstream and special secondary and primary schools can create plans to make a difference to their own education – further improving their social skills and confidence.

While in March, the council won one of the inaugural NHS SEND awards in the ‘co-production category’ – meaning people and patients, in this case young people, design policies and plans alongside health and education providers.

One of these plans from the council’s 160 ambassadors across Essex, who are SEND themselves, was to create an online shop which features different products with the council’s logo which represents both mental and physical disabilities.

Kierran Pierce said: “The idea has again come from young people and will generate income for the CIC which then goes back to the young people – a way to budget for their events.”

Kierran also said that as an online shop on Shopify, the MSC’s water bottles, wrist bands, and other products have the potential to be taken to the 497 schools which have joined the MSC.

Kierran added: “There are dog treat bags as young people have been talking about animal therapy in schools and the power of animals.

“Also, we have got some rainbow seeds based on young people wanting a greener planet.

“The other thing that is live now is a notebook – a safe space to write in and communicate for some.”

“There are not any frills with the items, but they are items that young people use, and we want to add more.”

The price range for products is between £4 and £8.50 which includes postage and package.

To purchase products from the Multi School Council store visit https://multischoolsshop.org/?utm_medium=shop_web