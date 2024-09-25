Branden Amadi, 28, was driving a Mercedes Sprinter van in Cuckoo Farm Way, Colchester, last month when he was seen driving erratically by other drivers.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday how Amadi, who previously worked for Priority Traffic Management Limited, then drove on to the A12 where he was stopped by police officers on Sunday, August 11.

Grace Court, prosecuting, said: “He was dramatically changing speeds and there was concern about the manner of his driving.

Court - Branden Amadi appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

“A search was conducted and he was located on the A12 and then in a service station near Colchester.”

When police stopped Amadi that evening, he “was unsteady on his feet” and had glazed and red eyes, Ms Court added.

A roadside breath test found Amadi, of Parsons Hill, in Great Bromley, was found to have 60mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which is over the legal limit of 35mcg.

Amadi told magistrates he was at a family gathering and drank alcohol after hearing his mum had been admitted to hospital on mental health grounds.

He added the offence was “a huge awakening”.

He said: “The day the incident took place… it was completely out of character.

“I went to a family event.

"On that day my mum was admitted into hospital with severe mental health – I didn’t plan on drinking at all.

“I was also on call for work that day, so I definitely should not have been drinking.

“It’s a huge awakening. I am glad no-one was hurt in the process.”

Apology - Branden Amadi, pictured, apologised to the court for his actions (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Amadi also told the court he was let go from his previous job because his employers had a zero-tolerance policy to drink driving.

Addressing Amadi, chair of the bench Daniel Pears said: “You may think yourself fortunate that you are here talking to us today and not on a hospital bed.”

He said the size of the vehicle Amadi was driving could have caused serious injury if he had hit another vehicle.

Amadi, who apologised to the court for the offence, was banned from diving for 17 months and ordered to pay £253 in costs.