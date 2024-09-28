The 52nd edition of the guide, was released on Thursday September 26, including some new entries for Essex.

Here are the north and mid new entries which have been included:

Swan Inn, Chappel

The Swan Inn, located between Halstead and Colchester in Chappel, is situated close to the Chappel Viaduct.

The pub has a large garden, perfect for a sunny day and a cosy interior which boasts some great food is perfect for the family.

The restaurant serves seasonal menus at the pub which is isolated in the beautiful countryside.

It is open everyday until 11.30pm, apart from Sunday when it shuts at 10pm.

The Alma Inn, Harwich

The Alma Inn, is housed in a medieval building and has been serving punters since the 1850s.

They offer food seven days a week and was crowned the East of England Tourism Awards winner of the 2021-2022 Pub of the Year & B&B of the Year.

The venue, located at 25 King's Head Street boasts a series of special nights throughout the week, such as quiz nights, steak nights and paella on Sundays.

Chapel Inn, Coggeshall

Chapel Inn is popular with pub goers looking to be entertained, as they host a series of events, such as live music, comedy nights and its popular Sunday quiz.

Aside from the entertainment value, the pub has a cosy and inviting look which combines tradition with contemporary touches.

The restaurant serves traditional pub classics, street food and seasonal weekly specials.

The Stingray, Harwich

The Stingray, a popular pub which also has bed and breakfast facilities, has been family run for over 20 years.

They offer a wide range of entertainment which tends to all ages, including pool, darts, a juke box, disco's and live music at the weekends.

The pub, formerly known as the Wheatsheaf, is a hit with sports fans with their range of televisions and sports coverage.

The Pub, Braintree

The Pub was opened as recent as 2023.

With an array of local brewery ales from Colchester Brewery, the venue is a sports orientated pub, with a large seating area and a function room on top.

They put on regular live music events and television screens which show sporting events.

The pub, located at 2 East Street, is open until 11pm most nights and open until 12am on Friday and Saturday.

Chequers, Goldhanger

Chequers, located in Goldhanger, which sits on the River Blackwater, retains many of its original 14th century inn features.

The pub caters for both cold and hot weather, with real fires during the winter and a sunny patio during the warmer months.

The inn has many timbered rooms and entertainment with a games room which has a bar billiards table.

Chequers is a great place for a setting off point for walkers who are keen to explore the Blackwater Estuary.

All of these pubs serve real ales which are either national or local by CAMRA.

To find out more about their pubs and information on what each venue serves you can purchase the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 here - https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/