The Three Horseshoes in Fordham was handed its third AA Rosette at this year’s Hospitality Awards.

This year's event took place at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

The long-established Rosette scheme celebrates successful cooking at different levels across the UK.

Achieving a Rosette award is a significant milestone that can elevate your restaurant’s profile.

It’s been dubbed a “testament to your culinary excellence” and firmly places an establishment on the culinary map.

Owner Moira Edwards, who runs the venue with her son Sam, and his girlfriend Abbie, was delighted with the win.

Team - Moira Edwards with son Son and his girlfriend Abbie

She said: “The whole team are over the moon.

“With so much hard work put into the day-to-day running of the pub by every member of the team, as well as the developments and investment that I have put into the business over the last three years, it is very rewarding.

“Everything we have done over the last year has been working towards our third rosette, so to achieve this level of recognition from AA is wonderful.”

The AA rosettes are separate to the awards but were given out on the same evening.

The trio bought the venue a week before Christmas in 2020 and started selling food to go on New Year’s Day 2021.

Th latest accolade is the continuation of what has been a hugely successful period since opening.

The Three Horseshoes has already featured in Estrella Damm’s top 50 gastropubs in Britain for 2024 and achieved its previous two AA Rosettes within the first two years of trading.

It was also named best in the region earlier this year at East of England Tourism Awards.

The venue beat competition from The Angel at Watlington in Norfolk and The Lion in Suffolk to achieve the award.