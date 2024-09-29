Birch Road, Copford/Birch in the City of Colchester, will be closed from its junction with Church Road to its junction with Beckingham Hall Road approximately 2,000m. The closure is scheduled to commence on October 21 2024 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Chapel Road, Brightlingsea in the District of Tendring, will be closed from a point approximately 125m northeast of its junction with Hurst Green for approximately 30m in a north westerly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on October 22 2024 for three days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while stop tap fitting works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

Fountain Lane, Copford/Birch in the City of Colchester, from the junction of Birch Road to the junction of Maldon Road approximately 1290m. The closure is scheduled to commence on October 21 2024 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while drainage and ironworks replacement works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Fambridge Road, Purleigh in the District of Maldon, will be closed from its junction with Blind Lane to its junction with Burnham Road approximately 975m. The closure is scheduled to commence on October 7 2024 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while overhead line and pole replacement works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Lower Burnham Road & Fambridge Road, Latchingdon in the District of Maldon, will be closed from the junction with Rectory Lane to the junction with Station Road approximately 1635m. The closure is scheduled to commence on October 7 2024 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while overhead works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Park Square West, Jaywick in the District of Tendring, will be closed from its junction with Boleyn Way to its junction with Spenser Way approximately 670m. The closure is scheduled to commence on October 23 2024 for seven days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Pole Barn Lane, Frinton on Sea in the District of Tendring, from its junction with Connaught Avenue to its junction with The Esplanade approximately 820m. The closure is scheduled to commence on October 7 2024 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Brickhouse Road, Colne Engaine in the District of Braintree, will be closed from a point approximately 800m northwest of the junction with Green Farm Road for approximately 300m in a north westerly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on October 24 2024 for seven days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.