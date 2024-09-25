The weather experts have issued a yellow warning for rain from 5pm tomorrow (September 26) to 10am on Friday (September 27) covering a large part of southern England including all of Essex.

Heavy rain is expected to bring the potential for some flooding and disruption to transport from tomorrow evening and overnight into late Friday morning.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across central and southern parts of England and Wales



Thursday 1700 – Friday 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ffQeI0G1jZ — Met Office (@metoffice) September 25, 2024

The Met Office warns residents should expect:

A chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

A small chance homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings



A small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

A small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

This fresh warning comes after the forecaster also issued an alert for heavy rain on Monday with "impactful rainfall" expected across south Essex.