Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, September 27

A12

A12 northbound Junction 25 to Junction 26 carriageway closure - 8pm to 6am

A12 northbound Junction 15 exit slip road closure - 9pm to 5am

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 27 to 25 for joint replacement works from 11pm to 6am.

Also on the anti-clockwise way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 24 from 8pm to 6am.

Meanwhile, in both directions, the link road between the M25 and the M40 Southbound will be closed for maintenance works from 11pm to 6am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, September 28

A12

A12 northbound Junction 25 to Junction 26 carriageway closure - 8pm to 6am

A12 northbound Junction 15 exit slip road closure - 9pm to 5am

A12 northbound Junction 28 to Junction 29 carriageway closure - 9pm to 5am

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

In both directions, the link road between the M25 and the M40 Southbound will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 6am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, September 29

A12

A12 northbound Junction 25 to Junction 26 carriageway closure - 8pm to 6am

A12 northbound Junction 28 to Junction 29 carriageway closure - 9pm to 5am

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Recommended reading:

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 24 from 10pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, in both directions, the link road between the M25 and the M40 Southbound will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 6am.