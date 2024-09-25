DISRUPTION at Colchester train station is leading to delays all day in and out of the city, due to damage to overhead electric wires.
The disruption is affecting some lines going out of Colchester and disruption is expected until the end of the day.
Greater Anglia have advised commuters that train services may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
⚠ Due to damage to the overhead electric wires at #Colchester some lines are blocked.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) September 25, 2024
Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
All Service Updates 👇
Due to the issues at the station there is only one available line in use between Colchester and Marks Tey.
In order to minimise delays, a revised timetable will be in place for certain routes.
For more travel information, visit https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information/service-disruptions/disruption-all-day-wednesday-25th-september-through
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here