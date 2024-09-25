The disruption is affecting some lines going out of Colchester and disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Greater Anglia have advised commuters that train services may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

⚠ Due to damage to the overhead electric wires at #Colchester some lines are blocked.



Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.



Disruption is expected until the end of the day.



All Service Updates 👇 — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) September 25, 2024

Due to the issues at the station there is only one available line in use between Colchester and Marks Tey.

In order to minimise delays, a revised timetable will be in place for certain routes.

For more travel information, visit https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information/service-disruptions/disruption-all-day-wednesday-25th-september-through