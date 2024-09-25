DISRUPTION at Colchester train station is leading to delays all day in and out of the city, due to damage to overhead electric wires.

The disruption is affecting some lines going out of Colchester and disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Greater Anglia have advised commuters that train services may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Due to the issues at the station there is only one available line in use between Colchester and Marks Tey.

In order to minimise delays, a revised timetable will be in place for certain routes.

For more travel information, visit https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information/service-disruptions/disruption-all-day-wednesday-25th-september-through