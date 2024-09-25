It has been confirmed the work on the A120 between Crown Interchange and Little Bentley roundabout is set to begin next month and is planned to last until March 2025.

Closures will be coming in both directions as National Highways carries out concrete surface repairs and maintenance.

The project is at a cost of £5.5 million.

A highways spokesman said: “The surface of concrete roads that were designed between the 1950s and 1970s have an average life span of 50 years.

“Their surfaces are now reaching the stage where they will need to be repaired or replaced for safety reasons and to help them be less noisy and better to drive on.

“The objective of the scheme is to undertake Life Extension Work to extend the lifespan of the road surface on the A120 between Crown Interchange and Little Bentley roundabout.

“The scheme is located just east of Colchester and is approximately 9km in length.

“Our road repairs will help improve the safety of the road surface.

“It is essential that we complete specialist repairs to the potholes and cracking to ensure a smoother and safer ride on the A120.

“Once complete, we expect the life of the road surface to be extended by up to 5 more years.”

Highways bosses are warning motorists of both eastbound and westbound road closures in order to complete the work safely.

The work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am each night.

Diversion route for A120 road closures

The eastbound closure will be first, between October 21 until December, with the westbound carriageway closing in January 2025 until March 2025.

A signed diversion route will be in place during the closures.

While the A120 is closed eastbound, traffic will travel south on the A12, exit at junction 26, and return north on the A12 to exit at junction 27 and join the A133 towards Elmstead Market.

At the traffic lights, turn left onto Bromley Road/Harwich Road to join the A120 at Little Bentley Roundabout.

Westbound traffic will exit Little Bentley Roundabout onto Harwich Road/Bromley Road towards Elmstead Market.

At the traffic lights, turn right and follow the A133 through Colchester to Spring Lane Roundabout then take the entry slip road to join the A12 southbound at junction 27.

Traffic wishing to travel north towards Ipswich and the A14 will continue south on the A12 to junction 26, exit and rejoin the A12 northbound to continue their journey.