The Lampard Inquiry, which began in Chelmsford on September 9, is investigating the deaths of 2,000 people who were receiving mental health inpatient care in Essex between 2000 and 2023.

The Inquiry began on September 9 with the first week being opening statements from the Inquiry itself, the charity Inquest which focuses on state-related deaths, as well as the main NHS trust the Essex Partnership University Trust (EPUT) and the North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT).

On Monday September 23 the Inquiry heard from nine family members of those who died while under the care of the NHS in Essex.

Speaker - Julia Hopper (Right) speaking on behalf of her son Chris Nota (Image: Lampard Inquiry) Julia Hopper spoke on behalf of her son Chris Nota, who died aged 19, and firstly thanked campaigner Melanie Leahy who she met five and a half years ago on social media when Julia was beginning to support for children with additional needs including her own.

Julia said that during her campaigning she has seen that disabled children have “inadequate and inappropriate assessment” including eight-year-olds with suicidal ideation who have access to "nothing".

Julia said that her son Chris has “classic autism” being assessed at Great Ormond Street with autism in the threshold of having learning disabilities.

Julia said that when he was small, Chris could sing back to her in “perfect pitch” and that they “would laugh together with such joy over that”.

Julia said she had “mostly an autistic family” with Chris’ two younger brothers having autism as well as Julia’s older brother with suspected autism who died aged 19 – a devastating loss.

Chris as a teenager who slowly becoming more independent, using the school bus, but in 2014 when Chris was almost 14, the deaths of his grand mother and great aunts as well as bullying completely “broke Chris’ spirit overnight”.

In 2016, Chris left for school but did not make it there, being saved by a “heroic guard” with Chris then being rushed to A&E.

Chris was released with a children’s mental health team assessment organised for two weeks later.

Chris’s appointment “for reasons that are not clear” was cancelled by EWHMS (Emotional wellbeing and mental health services) with Chris being well for the next few years “having a short period of happiness in college”.

Chris became acutely suicidal and psychotic in April 2020 with Julia saying that the pandemic, including being told not to leave the home, being a significant factor.

Julia said from this time on there was a “revolving door” with Chris going in and out of hospital, adding: “I can't bring myself to deal with too much detail of what went wrong today.

“The time will come shortly when I will ensure that every single horrific issue is addressed. What I knew was that our beautiful, glorious boy desperately needed help and didn't get it."

Julia Hopper on day one of the Lampard Inquiry:

Julia Hopper talking about her son Christopher and the documents including internal emails she read about "reputational damage" in regards to her son #LampardInquiry (Part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/ECQF6SYOnl — Séamus O'Hanlon (@SeamusOHanlon01) September 9, 2024

The coroner also ruled that EPUT, South Essex ICB and Southend City Council had contributed to Chris’ death but only EPUT has sent Julia an apology letter.

Julia added: “I am autistic, and I sometimes struggle to show emotions - most of my emotions are masked to spare others.

“It has become my way. So sometimes I appear unemotional. I may appear to be fine, but often this could not be further from the reality. I've had to take Chris's death and place it in a sealed box mostly, like I had to do with my brother. This is how we survive."

Julia revealed she now has PTSD, does not sleep well, and has panic attacks if she goes in public without her children.

Julia also read out one of several internal emails sent during that 11-week period when Chris was unwell in 2020.

The internal email read: "No amount of expertise and/or intensive monitoring can safeguard someone who will act in this way without any trigger or warning.

“Plans have failed too many times in the last few weeks. Chris can't keep himself safe. We are not able to help him remain safe either. God forbid we are going to the coroners court."

While at the Inquest into Chris’s death it was concluded that "there were no contingency plans in place to meet Chris's needs in the community."

Julia concluded: “This present system is rotten, poisonous, radioactive and corrupt, crude and medieval, toxic and hellish to its absolute stinking core.

“Christopher, we love you.”

Witness - Dawn Johnson speaking on behalf of her mother Iris Scott (Image: Lampard Inquiry) Dawn Johnson also gave a statement about her mum Iris Scott, 73, who died in 2014.

Dawn said Iris was “loving, strong, energetic, bright, vibrant, and full of life” further giving her and siblings a “happy childhood” organising many parties which she was “the heart and soul of”.

Dawn said: “The last months of her life sullied the memories that she had built with the people she loved more than anything else.

“Her care, or lack of, humiliated her and her condition. The failings of those entrusted to keep her safe not only led to the horrific and avoidable death, but also undermined and riddled her nearest and dearest of the right and the ability to grieve properly and wholly.

“Today they are to blame for a family torn apart by unimaginable wounds that have remained open and bare for the last ten years”.

Iris died on the Ruby Ward while under the care of EPUT.

On the day of Iris' death, despite a note on Iris’ file that any news should go to Dawn and her brother, the ward instead sent the police to Dawn's father's house where he was asleep and alone.

Dawn added: “Mum was admitted into Ruby ward, for what we were told should have been a three-week quick fix, never to return to us.

“To the Essex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, my mum was just one person. To us, she was our world”.

The Samaritans helpline is free to call 24 hours a day on 116 123 for urgent support or you can chat on webchat at https://chat.samaritans.org/.