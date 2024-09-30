Dwayne Fields replaces fellow explorer Bear Grylls who announced he would be stepping down from the role after 15 years in June.

Dwayne has been a Scout ambassador since 2017 and has presented TV shows on Channel 5 and BBC1.

He said: "It’s such a great honour to take on the role of Chief Scout. A vital part of my mission is to encourage our Scouts and volunteers to build their skills and find their future, and I’m really looking forward to meeting Scouts in Clacton.

"I’d like to say thank you and well done for all our Scouts do to support their local community. The team in Clacton are creating brighter tomorrows for a new generation.

"Scouting gives thousands of young people a place to belong and find their place in the world. We give them the skills to succeed and belief in themselves.

"I’m so incredibly proud that Scouts in Clacton will be earning their Chief Scout’s Awards, and I hope I’ll be able present some of these personally."

Dwayne also thanked the volunteers who keep Scouts going.

He said: "Let’s never forget that Scouts is powered by volunteers.

"We can only offer these great opportunities if we have enough adult volunteers to deliver them.

"As a volunteer myself, I know that it can be as much fun for us as it is for the young people."

"We make friends and learn new skills along the way. So well done to every Scout and volunteer in Clacton. You’re champions of our community."