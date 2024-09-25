Clacton police officers held Let's Talk events, where they answer questions, offer advice and talk to residents in the area.

Officers went to Morrisons in Little Clacton on Sunday, September 21, where they chatted to several people to offer crime prevention advice.

They also discussed concerns local people may have in their area.

Most of all, the officers enjoyed meeting the adorable dogs Fudge and Treacle.

The officers had also attended Holland Primary School fete on Saturday, giving children the chance to sit in their police car and try on police hats.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Throughout the year we host lots of community events where you can speak to our officers in person.

"We will spend time at key places in the community to talk with you. This could be at a supermarket, local café, village hall, leisure centre, high street, or in the town centre.

"We'll listen to your concerns, answer your questions, offer advice, and discuss community issues and how we’re working to resolve them."

Upcoming Let's Talk events include:

Friday, September 27 – 10am to 11am – Harwich Market, Dovercourt High Street.

Saturday, September 28 – 10.30am to 11.30am – Manningtree Market.

Monday, September 30 - 10am to 11am - M&S Food, Brook Park West, T Grove, Clacton.

All future Let’s Talk events are advertised on Essex Police's Facebook Page and the Essex Police website.