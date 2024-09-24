PHOTOS shared by firefighters show the aftermath of a huge blaze in Essex as a single decker bus went up in flames.
Crews from South Woodham Ferrers, Rayleigh, Maldon, and Weeley fire stations flooded the scene near Moor Hall Lane in Bicknacre yesterday afternoon as a bus was fully alight.
The firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and protect surrounding areas, with Moor Hall Lane shut off by police during the incident.
Thankfully, the quick-thinking bus driver ensure passengers were evacuated before the fire took hold. The blaze was extinguished within an hour, with the scene made safe by 1.02pm.
First Bus has confirmed an investigation is underway into the root cause of the fire.
Piers Marlow, managing director for First Bus Essex, said: “We can confirm our vehicle was involved in a fire in Bicknacre earlier this afternoon.
“Our driver's quick thinking and fire safety training has meant that everyone was evacuated off the bus in a timely fashion before the fire took hold and has prevented any injuries.
“The safety of our customers and colleagues is always our no 1 priority.
“An investigation is now underway into the root cause of the incident and we are assisting the emergency services and thank them for their quick response.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel