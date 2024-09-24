Crews from South Woodham Ferrers, Rayleigh, Maldon, and Weeley fire stations flooded the scene near Moor Hall Lane in Bicknacre yesterday afternoon as a bus was fully alight.

Firefighters dampening hotspots at the scene (Image: Essex Fire and Rescue Service)

The firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and protect surrounding areas, with Moor Hall Lane shut off by police during the incident.

Thankfully, the quick-thinking bus driver ensure passengers were evacuated before the fire took hold. The blaze was extinguished within an hour, with the scene made safe by 1.02pm.

First Bus has confirmed an investigation is underway into the root cause of the fire.

The bus was fully engulfed in flames (Image: Garry Richardson)

Piers Marlow, managing director for First Bus Essex, said: “We can confirm our vehicle was involved in a fire in Bicknacre earlier this afternoon.

“Our driver's quick thinking and fire safety training has meant that everyone was evacuated off the bus in a timely fashion before the fire took hold and has prevented any injuries.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is always our no 1 priority.

“An investigation is now underway into the root cause of the incident and we are assisting the emergency services and thank them for their quick response.”