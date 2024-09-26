Jaywick Community Forum received a community £17,600 from the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

The forum has decided to put the money towards gardening equipment, a new PA system and a gazebo.

Strimmers, leafblowers and lawnmowers were collected today after the forum spent £7,000 on the new equipment.

The forum also spent £2,000 on a new gazebo, with details to come in the following months.

Jaywick councillor Bradley Thompson said: "The gardening equipment is to improve open spaces around the whole of Tendring - it's for all of Tendring and not just Jaywick.

"We want to get community groups, volunteers and residents to get involved.

"This can't be done without volunteers - we need people to come forward.

"I would like to thank Clacton Tool Hire for helping us out again - what an amazing service they offer."

The £8,000 PA system has speakers, amplifiers and microphones, which will be used at venues, gigs and open mic nights around Jaywick and Tendring.

Mr Thompson said: "We are looking to get local artists involved in the scene more, as well as getting children and people involved in music.

"Artists can turn up with their guitar and drums and plug in instantly to the system instead of lugging gear down there.

"This is a great opportunity for Jaywick Community Forum to continue on helping open spaces and residents across the area."