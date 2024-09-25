Lucy, 30, is an actress known for starring in the films Bohemian Rhapsody, The Pale Blue Eye, Murder on the Orient Express, The Greatest Hits, as well as the TV shows Modern Love and The Politician.

When entering the Electric Palace Theatre, Lucy was told there that it is 'likely’ that the cinema built in 1911 is the oldest least altered cinema in the world, to which Lucy joked: “Just say it – if you can’t prove it, you can’t prove it otherwise”.

Speaking to the Standard, she said: “I can’t believe how beautiful it is, it feels like just an immediate time-warp - stepping back in time.”

History - Lucy Boynton said stepping inside the Harwich Electric Palace Theatre was an immediate time-warp (Image: Cerys Bye) Lucy was in Harwich, staying at the Pier Hotel, for a screening of a film she starred in 2016 called Sing Street,.

The musical coming-of-age comedy film is written and directed by John Carney.

Lucy said: “The film is so important to me, and I feel so chuffed every time someone tells me it means something to them as well.

“To get it to see on the big screen again and to get to invite audiences who have seen it before, or new audiences, and to witness it the way it was intended on the big screen feels really special – especially in an environment like this which is such a slice of history.”

Questions - Lucy answered questions from the audience as well as the Electric Palace's Simon Ashley (Image: Cerys Bye) While speaking in the Q&A after the film Lucy said it was “wild watching the film now as a proper adult”, adding: “Every script I read I am continually reminded how special the script was, how unique it is to find writing like this.”

Hosts - Phoebe Forrest, Electric Palace volunteer, Hayley Forrest, education officer Electric Palace, Lucy Boynton, and Sue Tasker, sales and marketing director for Milsom Hotels which includes Harwich's Pier Hotel (Image: Cerys Bye)

When asked about her experience of being in the Electric Palace Theatre, watching the film for the first time since its release, Lucy said: “To sit in the audience and to get to experience it with the audience you realise how good it feels to put something joyful out into the world.

“This is a good reminder to find films that are a reprieve and are hopeful, nostalgic or energise you - the experience of filming them is the same.”