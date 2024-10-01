Clacton Leisure Centre hosted the launch of Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight on Monday (September 23).

The event, organised by Tendring Council, was attended by a number of business owners who learned about various projects providing opportunities in the district, such as the High Street Accelerator and Freeport East, in Harwich.

The event continues with several free events aimed at helping businesses grow.

Topics include tourism, digital marketing and cybersecurity, women in business, arts and culture, and high street trade.

Council cabinet regeneration boss Ivan Henderson said: "The business fortnight is a great opportunity for businesses to not only develop new skills to foster growth, but also to come together to establish new networks where best practice can be shared and challenges overcome.

"We want to do everything we possibly can to support businesses and have been reaching out to find out what challenges they might be facing to see whether we can help them.

"It’s been fantastic to see businesses connecting to achieve the shared goal of improving Dovercourt High Street through the Harwich Town Partnership.

"This has achieved results which we are really proud to have helped facilitate to improve our visitor offer and increase pride in our area."

The launch event featured speakers such as Paul Milsom, chairman of Harwich Town Partnership, and Stuart Burns, managing director of Clacton-based building materials firm Dura Composites.

More information and tickets are available at eventbrite.co.uk/cc/tendring4growth-business-fortnight-679829.