Tendring Council’s cabinet gave the green light to the Jaywick Sands Place Plan at a meeting on Friday (September 20).

The plan aims to address housing issues, securing funding to improve flood defences as well as improving beaches.

Read More: Tendring Council adopts 20-year plan to bring bright future to Jaywick

Jaywick councillor Bradley Thompson is relieved certain issues he was concerned about have been included in the plan.

He said: "I'm glad to finally see the drainage and sewers have been accepted on the place plan.

"I'd personally like to thank Jaywick Sands Community Forum for putting in the hard work and recognition that this needed to be done."

Mr Thompson had also campaigned for Brooklands to be made one-way after two large vehicles were unable to pass each other due to parked cars.

The new plan now aims to make the coastal road one-way.

Despite this, the councillor fears the plan will not be completed due to budget cuts and hopes the council will keep their promise.

He said: "Regarding the £126 million over 20 years, as far as I am aware Tendring Council doesn't have any of this money yet and promises have been made to the residents of Jaywick.

"I'll now personally, and I imagine the residents will too, put it to cabinet to make sure this promise is kept, and especially Mark Stephenson, who is in charge of the finances at Tendring Council, to make sure this project is completed in the time set.

"With Labour now being the national government, with funding and projects being slashed, we'll soon see what funding is available for Tendring and see what is actually possible."