Owen Maughan, 23, entered the store in Clacton on August 20 with two others.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heart on Tuesday how Maughan went to the Apple products aisle of the store and appeared to “survey the location” for two minutes before grabbing an Apple MacBook.

Marie Ellis, prosecuting, said Maughan pulled the laptop out of its socket and then ran out of the store and into the car park before driving away in a Ford Transit van with two other males.

Theft - Owen Maughan stole the laptop from Curry's in Clacton in August (Image: Google Street View)

Police then activated automatic numberplate recognition cameras on the A12 which allowed officers to track Maughan, who was arrested at Rivenhall petrol station, near Witham, at 1pm that day.

Officers searched the vehicle and found the laptop in the footwell.

Maughan, of Oldhill Street, Hackney, was arrested.

He later admitted to one charge of theft from a shop.

Anthony McKen, mitigating, told magistrates Maughan suffers from schizophrenia and severe paranoia, and is taking medication.

He said: "I am told that he can do some work if required to do so.

“He was apprehended within an hour of the offence, so some credit to the police for the detection of the van using the ANPR cameras.

“He is currently in receipt of benefits and universal credit."

Maughan was told by chair of the bench Beverly Davies his schizophrenia would not affect his ability to carry out unpaid work.

Arrested - Owen Maughan was stopped by police at Rivenhall petrol station, Witham (Image: Google Street View)

She said: “There was a degree of planning in this offence.

“This is serious enough for a community order.”

Maughan was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, which he must complete within the next year.

The two people Maughan was with during the incident did not face charges.