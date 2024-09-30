The Robin Cancer Trust held its fourth Pants to Cancer walk from Clacton to Walton on Sunday (September 22), to boost awareness of testicular and ovarian cancer.

Seventy-five participants of all ages wore pants, knickers and boxershorts over their clothing as they walked the seven-mile stretch of coastline.

The group, which included cancer survivors, friends, family and even pets, enjoyed a fun day in ideal walking conditions.

Some went the extra mile, walking back to Clacton to tot up 14 miles in total.

Prizes were awarded for the best-decorated pants.

Spokesman and testicular cancer survivor Darren Couchman said: "It was a fantastic day - a great way to raise awareness and share vital information."

Throughout the walk, participants handed out awareness stickers and cards to spread the message about early detection and its impact on survival rates.

The event was sponsored by Frinton Cleaning Services, with more community support from the Beach Haven Café and Simon Mahoney.

Next year's walk is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, 2025. Donations can still be made via the JustGiving page.

For more information, contact Darren Couchman at the Robin Cancer Trust.