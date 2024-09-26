Forefront Utilities FC will take on Dad Bods FC at the Rush Green Bowl, in Rush Green Road, to raise money for Autism Anglia.

The two teams battle it out on September 27, with the kick-off at 8pm, and burger van and bar opening at 7pm.

Organiser Dave Kempson said: "I hope we're going to get a good crowd as it's the first time I've ever done anything like this.

"It's been quite stressful so hopefully it will also be rewarding.

"If this goes well we will potentially be making Dad Bods FC a charity team where we will play a couple of times a month to raise money for local charities which don't get as much help from government funding."

Entry is free-of-charge but donations to the charity are welcome.

Dave admits he didn't believe in autism until his son was diagnosed with the condition, so he now wants to raise more awareness about it.

He said: "I'll be honest, I used to be one of those people who never believed in autism but before you go though it yourself it's hard to understand.

"My eldest son has autism and my youngest is going through assessments.

"It's just so important to get that message out there and get people understanding it.

"There are lots of different types of autism and it's important to teach people about them."

The event is also looking for raffle donations.