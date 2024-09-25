Tendring Council is seeking views on plans to replace the former Carnarvon House building, on Carnarvon Road, with an improved area.

The documents plan to replace the building with 28 new homes, a mixed-use civic and community space, new creative workspaces and improvements to the existing High Street car park.

The Carnarvon Terrace designs have been updated following a previous consultation, and people are now being urged to have their say.

The council and its partners were awarded almost £20million last year for Clacton town centre projects following a successful bid to the Government.

The overall project includes the creation of a multi-storey hub at the existing library site by Essex County Council, which will include a brand-new library, Adult Community Learning centre, and space for Essex University’s new Centre for Coastal Communities.

Tendring Council deputy leader Ivan Henderson said he was pleased with the way the designs had been updated following earlier feedback.

“This project is really coming along, and we’re keen to hear people’s views on these new designs to ensure the scheme is meeting the needs of the community,” he said.

“We want to build aspirations of local people by creating spaces for them to develop small businesses, as well as providing homes for local residents, which this scheme will provide.

“People’s feedback will help to refine the designs even further ahead of a planning application being submitted later this year.”

The online consultation can be found at www.tendringdc.gov.uk/consultations.

An in-person consultation event is also taking place at Clacton Library, in Station Road, on Saturday, September 28, from 10am-3pm.

The updated designs and a summary of changes since the previous public engagement can be viewed on the project page of the council’s website at www.tendringdc.gov.uk/luf-blocks/clacton-civic-quarter.