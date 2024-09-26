The Tamarisk clay sea wall, which is the result of previous defence works, is being extended to protect Hamford Water - a site of special scientific interest.

This scheme has been designed by the Environment Agency and Natural England.

The extended defences aims to protect Cormorant Creek from being overwhelmed by the sea and wiping out significant natural habitat – as well as protecting at-risk homes and businesses around Hamford Water.

A new access ramp will also be installed as part of the work, which will help with any future sea defences or maintenance needed in the area.

Work being carried out on the new sea defences (Image: Tendring Council)

Tendring Council cabinet environment boss Adrian Smith said the scheme was important to safeguard the area over the coming years.

He said: “The Naze, Hamford Water and the whole of Walton Backwaters is a really special place for nature, for people to enjoy, for the fascinating geology and for the homes and businesses around it.

“In order to protect all of this we need to carry out these works, and I am pleased to see the progress made to date.

“I would also like to thank all of our partners, who work together to protect this wonderful habitat for generations to come.”

Work on the new coastal defences (Image: Tendring Council)

Work started on the beach access ramp and gabion wall earlier this month.

Repairs to the existing wall starting this week and are expected to take around three weeks, depending on weather conditions.

The project, including some previous sea defence work, will cost almost £218,000, with £154,000 from the Environment Agency, £20,000 from Tendring Council, which is leading the work, £20,000 from the Naze Preservation Society and more than £23,000 from the landowner.

The previous sea wall scheme was completed in 2023.