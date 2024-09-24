Baga Chipz is bringing her 'Material Girl - The Much Betta! Tour' to the Princes Theatre, in Station Road.

The show, full of comedy sketches, live music, dances, costumes and stories, will be on for one night only on October 31, from 7.30pm.

A spokesman for the show said: "Join Baga Chipz MBE - actress, singer-songwriter, comedian, ex-Page 3 model, ladies darts champion and professional shoplifter as she embarks on a nationwide theatre tour coming to a town near you!

"Due to the success of last year's tour, the RuPaul Drag Race UK star is coming back bigger, 'Much Betta' and very, very harsh!

"Expect hilarious, outrageous, crass blue comedy, live vocals, dazzling costumes, drunken antics and the tale of a single mum from the Black Country who became one of the nation's best loved stars.

"Hosted by the fabulous gender bender Mutha Tucka, this is one show not to be missed. Expect various adult themes, so don’t bring your kids!"

Baga Chipz rose to stardom after coming third on the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK with her witty remarks, fantastic costumes and true British humour.

She made it all the way to the finals of the competition and came in third place and even took part in RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World.

The show is recommended for those aged 16 and over.

Regular tickets cost £19.50 and meet and greet tickets cost £34.50.

For more information and to purchase tickets phone the box office on 01255 686633 or go to https://princestheatre.co.uk.